MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 8, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 8 – 14, 2020.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work northbound 1 mile north of County Road 345, June 8 – 9

U.S. Business Route 71 – Crossover removal at County Road 363, June 10 – 11. This includes around-the-clock single-lane closures, each direction, through 4:30 p.m. June 11.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at 120th Street, June 8. Access to and from 120th Street will be prohibited during the work.

Routes B, C, and AA – Pothole patching, June 8 – 12

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from Route FF to the Clay County line through mid-June

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through mid-June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

Route H – Concrete replacement from Mid-Buchanan High School west to Route 371, June 8 – 9. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route 116 – Drainage work at SW 46th Road, June 8 – 10

I-229 – Bridge flushing, June 8 – 11

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, June 8 – 11

Route H – Concrete replacement from Mid-Buchanan High School east to Route A, June 10 – 11. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through early July. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The contractor plans to begin work on June 15 and continue through October.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-June

I-35 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek near Exit 48 through late June. The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin June 22 and run through early September. This includes an 11-foot width restriction and may include around-the-clock lane closures.

Route NN – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Castille Creek Bridge from Route K to Northwest Bethany Church Road, June 8 – 12, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily

Route 33 – Permit work north of Route V, June 8 – 12

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route B – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Route 13 to Route K, June 8, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route T – Pothole patching, June 8 – 9

Route B – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Route K to Route 190, June 9, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route RA – CLOSED for culvert repair from 314th Street to Route 190, June 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Gentry County), June 10 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through mid-June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Gentry County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice from Route DD to Route M (Worth County) due to a culvert washout

Route T – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route A to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), June 10 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route T – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from 1st Street in Gentryville to Route A, June 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from U.S. Route 136 to Route M (Worth County), June 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through late July. This includes Saturday work.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 5th Street to Northeast 20th Street, June 8, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route WW – Drainage work, June 11

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic in mid-June.

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through June. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair job through mid-August.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work, June 8 – 12

Route 111 – Drainage work from Route 118 to U.S. Route 159, June 8 – 12

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route YY – CLOSED for pothole patching from 155th Street to 170th Street, June 8 – 12, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 370th Street to Route M, June 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 180th Street west to 180th Street East, June 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 through early June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Worth County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice from Route M to Route DD (Gentry County) due to a culvert washout

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route C – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route M to U.S. Route 136 (Gentry County), June 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

