Daviess County Route B will close for chip-seal project

Another set of schedule changes will impact next week’s Daviess County Route B chip-seal project due to equipment availability.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation are once again planning to close sections of Route B in order to complete the project. The closures will take place on Monday, June 8, from Route 13 to Route K and Tuesday, June 9, from Route K to Route 190. The roadway will remain closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

With rain in the forecast early next week, Wednesday, June 10 will be used as a weather make-up day if necessary. During the closures, motorists must use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares