Trenton City Council agenda to include building of cottages in Trenton, discussion of airport hangar

The Trenton City Council will consider several ordinances regarding various matters next week.

One of the ordinances to be discussed at the city hall the night of Monday, June 8th at 7 o’clock involves granting a conditional use permit to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for the development of cottages on existing property at 3100 Hoover Drive. It was reported at a Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that four to six cottages are intended to be built for overnight rentals or a short-term stay in the style of an Airbnb.

Another ordinance regards an intergovernmental agreement with Grundy County for the receipt of COVID-19 funding under the CARES Act.

A third ordinance involves declaring the results of the general election June 2nd for the election of one city councilperson from each of Trenton’s four wards for a regular term of two years and the question regarding imposing a lodging tax at a rate of five percent on sleeping rooms for transient guests of hotels and motels in the city for the purpose of funding a convention and visitors bureau.

Other items on the agenda include swearing in of newly elected officials; appointment of Administrative, Finance, and Economic Development committees; an election of a president pro-tem; and liaison members of various boards. Three appointments each are to be made to the Park Board, Building and Nuisance Board, and Airport Advisory Board; two appointments each to the Tree Board and Historic Preservation Commission; and one appointment to the Police Personnel Board.

Also to be discussed are budget adjustments, absentee property owners and mowing, an update on an airport hangar project, a sewer plant headworks project change order, and no parking signs on Mariner Road.

The public will not physically be allowed to be in the Trenton City Council meeting Monday, June 8th. The meeting will be open to the public on us02web.zoom.us/j/87016374290.

