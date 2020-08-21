MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 24, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 24 through August 30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound at mile marker 62.2, north of Route K, Aug. 24 – 25

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement at U.S. Route 71, Aug. 25

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work in Rock Port, two blocks west of Route 111, Aug. 24 – 25

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Rock Port to Tarkio, Aug. 24 – 26

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Aug. 26 – 28

Buchanan County

Route E – Shoulder work and striping from U.S. Route 169 to Route 116 through late August. A pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance northbound and southbound from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36, Aug. 24 – 27. This will be an around-the-clock closure and includes all ramps along this span.

I-229 – Bridge flushing, Aug. 24 – 27

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, Aug. 24 – 27

Route Y – Utility work north of the Platte County line, Aug. 24 – 28

Route 371 – Culvert replacement at a field entrance 0.5 miles north of Barnett Road, Aug. 25

Route H – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to U.S. Route 169. Resumes Tuesday, Aug. 25, and continues through late August. A pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Drainage work 0.5 miles north of Halls, Aug. 26

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Route K – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route U to Northwest Prairie View Road, Aug. 24, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from I-35 to Ensign Trace, Aug. 24 – 27. This includes overnight lane closures.

Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from the south city limits of Osborne to Route T, Aug. 25 – 26, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 296th Street to 278th Street, Aug. 26, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Drainage work 0.2 miles west of Shelby Avenue, Aug. 24 – 27

Route M – Pothole patching from Route 11 to Route F, Aug. 24 – 27

Daviess County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route 190 – Scrub seal project from the Grundy County line to Route F, Aug. 24. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Route V – Pothole patching, Aug. 24 – 25

Route F – Drainage work from Route 6 to Route 190, Aug. 25 – 26

Route V – Scrub seal project from Route 6 to Route 190, Aug. 25 – 26. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 25 – 27

Route 190 – Scrub seal project from Route V to U.S. Route 65 (Livingston County), Aug. 27 – 28

Route P – Pothole patching, Aug. 28

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through August. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through early September

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September.

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route T to 1 mile east of Route T, Aug. 24

Route MM – Pothole patching from Route 146 to Route CC, Aug. 25

Route F – Pothole patching from Route W to Route D, Aug. 26

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. A traffic switch will take place on Monday, Aug. 24 to allow the contractor to work on the other half of the bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to continue through late November.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route C – Driveway tube replacement south of Route KK in Elmo, Aug. 24

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair northbound 1.5 miles south of Maryville in the driving lane (right lane), Aug. 24 – 27. The passing lane (left lane) will be open to traffic with a 14-foot width restriction.

Routes AF and NN – Pothole patching, Aug. 24 – 28

Route AD – CLOSED for shoulder work from 130th Street to 140th Street, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Westboro, Aug. 26

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route PP to Burlington Junction, Aug. 27

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through mid-September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Route YY – Pothole patching, Aug. 24 – 26

Worth County

Route U – Pothole patching from Route W to the Gentry County line, Aug. 24 – 26

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares