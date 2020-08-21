Low-interest loans available through Small Business Administration in counties impacted by flooding

Low-interest disaster loans are available through the Small Business Administration for eligible persons and small businesses in five northwest Missouri counties impacted by flooding a month ago.

The SBA reports loans are available to homeowners, renters, and small businesses in Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, and Platte Counties. This includes those who were impacted by the flooding in southern parts of St. Joseph last month.

Homeowners can apply for low-interest disaster loans up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Renters and Homeowners are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Small businesses and nonprofits are eligible for low-interest disaster loans as well.

More information is at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov , or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

