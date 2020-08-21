Crash in Caldwell County injures two senior citizens

Drivers of two vehicles were injured Friday morning when a collision occurred two miles east of Polo in Caldwell County.

Eighty-six year old Althea Templeton of Richmond received moderate injuries 80-year-old Carolyn Rupe of Braymer received minor injuries. Both women were taken by emergency medical services to hospitals. Templeton went to Ray County Memorial in Richmond and Rupe was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 116 when the pickup driven by Templeton attempted to turn south into a private drive and was struck by the trailing sports utility vehicle operated by Rupe. Both vehicles came to rest off the highway in a field.

Damages were listed as extensive in the Friday morning accident.

