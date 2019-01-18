MoDOT asking drivers to stay off the roads this weekend

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises drivers to stay off the roads this weekend as bitterly cold temperatures combined with another major winter storm will hit Missouri.

According to the National Weather Service, rain on Friday will give way to snow overnight and continue through Saturday. Forecasters say this will be a dry snow with wind gusts causing drifting. Behind the snow, temperatures are expected to drop significantly with wind chills in the single digits through Sunday in many areas of the state. Motorist planning to travel to the Chiefs game in Kansas City on Sunday should plan accordingly.

MoDOT warns that because bitter cold temperatures are expected, the clean-up from this storm may be significantly longer than the clean-up from the event last weekend. In addition, chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees.

Make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.

Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work; do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

You can check the MoDOT travelers map for current road condition by clicking HERE.