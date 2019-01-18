Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Missouri

With a Winter storm impending, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has already issued a Winter Storm Warning.

A developing storm system is expected to emerge out of the southern Rockies and track across northern Texas into Arkansas later Friday through Saturday. Area residents can expect widespread snow across northern Missouri with heaviest snow totals expected across northern Missouri where 5-8 inches are possible. Along the Interstate 70 corridor including the KC Metro 2 to 4 inches are expected and further south 1 to 2 inches are expected.

The snow and rain that refreezes as temperatures drop on Friday night will cause icy roadways. Extreme caution will have to be used if traveling. Snow will move out of the area by noon on Saturday with very cold air behind it. Lows Sunday morning will be in the single digits with wind chills in the single digits below zero.

A Winter storm warning goes into effect from 3 pm Friday afternoon, January 18th and runs until 3 pm Saturday, January 19th.

Counties included in the warning area are Adair, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Randolph, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth