Audio: National Weather Service meteorologist Spencer Mell on the upcoming Winter storm

The anticipated winter snow storm is on its way toward Missouri. A winter storm warning for all of the Green Hills Region, and adjacent counties, starts at mid-afternoon.

KTTN spoke with Spencer Mell, a meteorologist with National Weather Service at Pleasant Hill.

The winter snowstorm also brings high winds followed by very cold temperatures and visibilities will be considerable reduced for motorists.

Mell says the forthcoming snow will be “fluffy” when compared to the wet and heavy snow that fell last weekend.

The northern Missouri snow is part of a much larger winter storm system and Mell has some winter safety advice for motorists who must travel tonight and Saturday.

For those needing road conditions, you can check the MoDOT travelers map HERE.