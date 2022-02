Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A postponement in Lucerne has been announced for this weeks’ mobile food pantry visit because of the expected winter weather conditions this Thursday.

The new date for the mobile food pantry from Columbia to stop at the Lucerne Christian Church is Thursday, February 10, 2022. The food pantry stop in Lucerne is usually the first Thursday from 8 to 10 that morning but has been postponed by one week.

Related