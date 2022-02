Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Four different dates in February have been announced for veterans to receive in-person assistance at the VFW Hall in Trenton.

The dates to meet with a Veterans Service Officer are February 4, 7, 11, and 18th. Each of the opportunities are from 9 a.m. until 2 pm at the VFW Hall located on Washington Street in Trenton.

Veterans are asked to take a copy of their DD 214 and all VA paperwork.

The veteran’s service officer also will be available by phone at 660-359-2078.

