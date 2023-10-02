Audio: Missouri woman to be released early from prison after scamming public, then plotting to have mother killed

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A Missouri woman is set to be released early from prison after scamming the public and then plotting to have her mother killed.

Thirty-two-year-old Gypsy Blanchard, of Springfield, has been granted parole and is due to be released from prison in December. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The Blanchards scammed the public for years by claiming Gypsy had a variety of health problems and used a wheelchair.

Gypsy, who claimed she was abused by her mother, convinced her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, of Wisconsin, to kill Dee Dee. After the killing, Gypsy and Godejohn fled to Wisconsin, where they were eventually arrested. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

