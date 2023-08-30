Missouri woman pleads guilty to fraudulently buying two cars and leasing a home

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman from St. Louis County, Missouri on Tuesday admitted using others’ identities to buy two cars and lease a home.

Amia Hill, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of wire fraud. She also helped someone else fraudulently obtain a $6,500 loan, causing total losses of between $40,000 and $95,000.

On Dec. 13, 2021, Hill used the name and personal information of someone identified in the plea agreement as “S.A.” to buy a Dodge Charger for $29,989. On March 18, 2022, she did the same thing, using a different person’s name and information, to buy a $35,800 Dodge Durango.

On March 7, 2022, Hill used S.A.’s information to lease a home in the 3500 block of Park Chateau Lane in Florissant. She lived there until July 1, 2022, costing the landlord $5,768.

Hill also helped a woman obtain a $6,500 loan from First Community Credit Union on March 19, 2022, using someone else’s personal information. That woman has been indicted separately and her case is pending.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29. Each wire fraud charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, and the Ellisville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.

