Missouri Vegetable Growers Association to hold tour in Adair County

The Missouri Vegetable Growers Association State Vegetable Tour will be held in southwest Adair County later this month.

The August 25th tour will stop at the Green Valley Farm, Winigan Community Center, and Winigan Farms. Participants wanting to carpool can meet at the Adair County Extension Center in Kirksville that morning at 10 o’clock. Those wanting to go straight to the first stop can meet at the Green Valley Farm at 28461 Linderville Trail of Kirksville at 10:30.

The Green Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated farm near the Chariton River that specializes in ethnic and heirloom vegetables, herbs, and small fruit. The farm produces Oriental, Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, Latin American, and old-fashioned North American vegetables and processes sorghum molasses. The items are marketed via local community-supported agriculture, at the Kirksville farmers’ markets, to consumer buying cooperatives, and to restaurants and grocery stores in the Kirksville area.

The Missouri Vegetable Growers Association will provide boxed lunches at the Winigan Community Center at 12:30. At Winigan Farms, tour participants can expect to see grafted tomato planting, over 800 mushroom logs, an elderberry planting, heirloom garlic planting, and a variety of other vegetables and heirloom turkeys.

Reservations for the State Vegetable Tour are due by August 24th. Call the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866 to register or for more information.

