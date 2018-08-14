North Mercer R-3 Board of Education sets tax levy

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education set its tax levy at a hearing Monday evening prior to its regular meeting.

The levy was set at $4.4696 on the 2018-2019 school year which is a decrease of $0.0347 from the 2017-2018 school year. The district’s assessed valuation increased by $1,634,947 to $19,193,587 due primarily to Grand River Mutual adding fiber to most of the district.

The board accepted Anderson-Erikson for milk and juice services for the 2018-2019 school year. The annual Secretary of the Board report was approved and will be officially submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The board approved the special education assurance, which states the district will comply with federal and state special education laws and must be completed every year. Three policy updates from the Missouri Consultants of Education were also approved to comply with state law.

Foodservice, Summer School, and finance program evaluations were approved as well as a tuition waiver request.

