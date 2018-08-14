Grundy R-5 Board of Education sets lunch prices

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education set the district’s operating levy at a tax rate hearing Monday evening.

The levy remained at $5.9207 per $100 of assessed valuation. The assessed valuation for the district for the 2018-2019 school year is $12,295,181, which is an increase of $1,035,724.

During the regular board meeting, the lunch prices for the 2018-2019 school year were set. Seventh through 12th grade and adult lunches will be $2.50 with Kindergarten through sixth-grade lunches costing $2.40. The board also approved the eligibility criteria for free and reduced lunches.

Other items approved included the special education compliance model, the initial bus routes, and the annual Secretary of the Board report.

The board adopted the code of ethics ordinance and accepted the resignation of elementary paraprofessional Brenda Littleton.

In a closed session, the board hired Leetta Fordyce to coach high school girls basketball, Bronwyn Griffen as an elementary paraprofessional and as a bus aide, and Jessica Gannon as a high school paraprofessional.

