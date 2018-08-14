Chillicothe Police respond to alleged child abduction

The Chillicothe Police Department reports officers were dispatched Monday afternoon to a person attempting to pick up a child while in the checkout line of a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in Chillicothe.

Sergeant Curtis Hays says officers were notified the person exposed her breasts while in the store and took an item from the store without paying. He notes officers located the female suspect and her parent or guardian, learned the female suffers from autism and learned she had no malicious intent toward the child.

The female reportedly briefly avoided her parent or guardian which lead to the incident. Hays says officers explained the female’s mental illness to the parent of the victim child who were very understanding and did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

The parent or guardian was instructed on the importance of the supervision and potential criminal charges toward them. The incident was then reported to the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

