Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction in Kansas City

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held July 18 and 19 at the Stoney Creek Inn in Independence.

An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.

More than 2,500 items will be up for auction including old coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. A full list of items that will be sold at the auction can be found at this link.

All auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of non-payment from the owner. All proceeds from the auction will be held in perpetuity until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.