Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals on Friday and Saturday

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals in Green Hills counties.

Twenty-nine-year-old Deanna Awadallah of Campbell, Illinois was arrested in Linn County the night of February 18th. She was accused of driving while intoxicated with drugs and exceeding the posted speed limit. She was taken to the Brookfield Police Department and released.

Sixty-eight-year-old Albert McAfee of Gilman City was arrested in Harrison County the morning of February 19th. He was accused of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and felony driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Fifty-five-year-old Maurice Render of Lee’s Summit was arrested in Daviess County the morning of February 19th. He was accused of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

