Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests in north Missouri between November 5 and November 8, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests in north Missouri counties from November 5 to November 8, 2023. The offenses leading to these arrests included misdemeanors for driving-related infractions such as speeding and driving while intoxicated, as well as more serious felony charges related to domestic assault and unlawful weapon possession.

On November 5 at 3:51 PM in Clinton County, Kelly J. Clark, a 47-year-old woman from Lathrop, MO, was detained on a misdemeanor warrant for speeding issued by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. She is currently eligible for release on bond.

That same day, but at 3:58 PM in Buchanan County, Gary R. Becerra, 56, from St. Joseph, MO, faced a misdemeanor charge for driving while intoxicated. Held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, Becerra was placed on a 24-hour hold.

In a subsequent incident on November 6 at 11:16 PM, Jordan R. Dame, a 38-year-old Kansas City, MO, male, was arrested for exceeding the posted speed limit as per a warrant from Buchanan County. Dame was taken to the Buchanan County Jail and is bondable.

Early in the morning on November 8 at 1:46 AM, also in Buchanan County, Jessie L. Peterson, a 41-year-old woman from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Later on November 8 at 1:31 PM in Daviess County, Omar Garcia-Mendez, a 39-year-old man from Kansas City, KS, was detained on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to register a motor vehicle from Platte County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department processed his arrest, and he is bondable.

Also on November 8, but at 2:41 PM in Andrew County, Sara J. Donaldson, 40, from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on several charges: a misdemeanor warrant for driving while revoked or suspended, driving while intoxicated, driving with no valid plates, and not wearing a seat belt. The St. Joseph Police Department issued the warrant, and she was held at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, with her release being bondable.

That evening, at 11:42 PM in Buchanan County, Jerri J. Morgan, a 27-year-old woman from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for driving while revoked or suspended, issued by the Saint Joseph Police Department. She was taken to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Finally, on November 5 at 9:44 AM in Randolph County, Todd A. Risch, a 34-year-old man from Clark, MO, was taken into custody facing two counts of felony 3rd-degree domestic assault, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and felony unlawful possession of a weapon. He was held at the Randolph County Jail and is eligible for bond.