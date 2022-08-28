Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

A Minneapolis, Minnesota resident was arrested in Harrison County. 31-year-old Muhammad Usama was accused of operating a vehicle with no head lamps and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and later released.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Henton of Grain Valley, 37-year-old Matthew Schrock of Kansas City, and 39-year-old Travis Simmons from Riverside all were arrested Saturday night in Ray County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. Schrock also was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia. Henton, in addition to being accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, was accused of failure to display lighted lamps, no proof of insurance, and not wearing a seatbelt. Henton was taken to the Ray County jail for a 24-hour hold, while the other two were taken to the Ray County Jail and later released.

Forty-one-year-old Brett Thibodeaux of New Cambria was arrested Saturday in Linn County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, no valid driver’s license, and no valid registration. He was taken to the Brookfield Police Department before being released.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton of Chillicothe was arrested Saturday in Livingston County. He was accused of felony third-degree domestic assault. He was taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.