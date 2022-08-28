Embers from controlled burn cause roof to smolder on Park Lane in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Embers from the controlled burning of yard waste and shrubbery landed on a shed at 1793 Park Lane in Trenton causing the roof and truss area of the roof to smolder.

Firefighters from Trenton on Saturday afternoon extinguished the embers and a report from firefighter Wayne Brown said there was no further damage to the shed.

An occupant of the residence at that address, Mason Maughan, was conducting the controlled burn. The property owner was listed as Rick Hull.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 35 minutes and were assisted by officers of the Trenton Police Department and Grundy County EMS. No injuries were reported.