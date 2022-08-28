Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24.

The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened one mile east of Salisbury on Highway 24 as the eastbound pickup attempted to merge onto the road from the shoulder of the highway, and pulled into the path of the car. Ward attempted to avoid the pickup but the car hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The car was demolished and the pickup sustained extensive damage. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.