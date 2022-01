Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Unionville man in Putnam County Thursday night January 13 on multiple drug-related allegations.

Forty-year-old Nathan Wharton was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana, felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of driving while revoked.

Wharton was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

