Galt Board of Aldermen hear engineering report for water system improvements

Benton and Associates Engineers presented a draft preliminary engineering report for Galt’s water system improvements during the Galt Board of Aldermen meeting on January 12th.

The board approved the report be submitted to the Department of Natural Resources for future water improvements related to low water pressure and other recommendations and improvements.

Filing has closed for the April election. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports no election will be needed for the Galt Board of Aldermen positions because there is no opposition.

Incumbent Jay Blackburn and Lewis Berry filed for the alderman at large two-year terms.

