The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a man on drug-related allegations.

Forty-nine-year-old Chad Gorrell, of Atchison, Kansas was arrested early Sunday in DeKalb County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Gorrell was also accused of having no valid driver’s license.

Gorrell was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

