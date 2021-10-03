Boy riding in field seriously injured when ATV overturns, ejecting him from the vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 16-year old northwest Missouri boy received serious injuries when the all–terrain vehicle he was operating overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

The youth, from Faucett, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The crash happened early Sunday on private property five miles south of St. Joseph. The boy was riding the ATV in a harvested cornfield when the operator attempted to make a turn and lost control. The ATV overturned onto the passenger side and came to rest on top of the boy.

The report indicated the youth was not wearing any safety equipment.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.

