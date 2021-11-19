Missouri man who operates non-profit agency indicted for falsely claiming to hire ex-cons

A Missouri man who operates a non-profit agency has been indicted by a federal grand jury for falsely claiming to employ convicted felons who were on federal court-supervised release.

Michael A. Green, 50, Kansas City, was charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to the federal indictment, Green operates Kansas City Community Source, Inc., a non-profit corporation that purports to employ convicted felons after release from incarceration. Various individuals under court-ordered supervision reported KCCS as their employer in order to fulfill their employment obligations. These individuals provided federal probation officers with paystubs purporting to indicate wage earnings from employment at KCCS. The officers subsequently called the phone number provided for KCCS to conduct employment verification. Green told the officers that the various supervisees were employed by KCCS.

KCCS did not employ convicted felons, the indictment alleges. Green allegedly created fictitious employment verification documents, including pay stubs, and provided these to individuals under court supervision for a fee. As part of the service provided for this fee, Green allegedly responded to calls and written inquiries from the federal probation officers and falsely verified the supervisees’ employment with KCCS.

In addition, the indictment says, Green sold fraudulent documents and identifications, including fraudulent state driver’s licenses.

Green is charged with three counts of making false statements to probation officers in relation to three separate individuals, one count of transferring a false identification document (a fraudulent driver’s license), and one count of providing false documents to a probation officer.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Blackwood. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.