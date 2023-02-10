Missouri man sentenced to serve 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Mark A. Brand, 33, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was sentenced to serve 9 years in federal prison for the offense of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Brand appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At a guilty plea hearing last year, Brand admitted that he attempted to flee from law enforcement officers in the City of Cape Girardeau during a criminal investigation in October 2019. A high-speed pursuit ensued. Brand eventually lost control of his car and crashed, at which point he tried to run away on foot. He was apprehended after a short foot chase. A backpack was found lying on the ground near Brand’s car, which contained a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver. Brand is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon, including a 2009 federal drug-trafficking conviction.

After serving his sentence, Brand will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.

This case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Related