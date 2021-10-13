Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving and distributing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Chandler Durham, 31, of Springfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

On Feb. 5, 2020, a detective with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force reviewed several CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Instagram, Twitter, and Google had reported that Durham uploaded child pornography to his accounts. During the investigation, the detective received approximately 50 CyberTips that reported uploads of child pornography by Durham. The detective identified 1,500 images and 233 videos of child pornography uploaded to Durham’s Google account, including videos of child bestiality and child bondage.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Durham’s residence on July 6, 2020, and seized seven electronic items. Investigators located both images and videos of child pornography on Durham’s electronic devices and accounts.

Under federal statutes, Durham is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

