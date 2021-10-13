Missouri man pleads guilty to his role to distribute 551 pounds of meth

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute more than 250 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Noah Frazier, 39, of Independence, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to one count of conspiracy to distributed methamphetamine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

By pleading guilty, Frazier admitted that he distributed at least five kilograms of methamphetamine to individuals throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area from 2018 until his arrest in February 2019. Frazier and co-conspirators distributed methamphetamine out of his residence in Independence.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Frazier’s residence on Feb. 27, 2019. Officers seized gun parts, body armor, a Savage .22-caliber rifle, a stolen Colt .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine, an American Bulldog revolver, an unknown revolver, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, magazines, and drug paraphernalia.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Frazier has a prior felony conviction for the distribution of a controlled substance.

Frazier is the third defendant, in this case, to plead guilty.

Co-defendant Charles E. Wilhelm, 33, of Independence, pleaded guilty on April 6, 2021, to his role in the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as to possessing Oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wilhelm admitted that he took part in the distribution of more than 250 kilograms of methamphetamine throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area from January 2018 until his arrest in June 2019. Wilhelm led a distribution network that involved more than a dozen individuals who distributed substantial amounts of methamphetamine.

Co-defendant Sabrina M. Keller, 24, of Independence, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2021, to her role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and to one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Keller admitted that she distributed methamphetamine in half-pound quantities.

Under federal statutes, Frazier is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 50 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Moeder. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department, the FBI, and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

