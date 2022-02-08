Missouri man pleads guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

United States District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk accepted a plea of guilty from Jarvis L. Fields for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. A grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri previously indicted Fields in December 2020. Judge Pitlyk set sentencing for May 3, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, on April 10, 2020, the St. Louis County Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Princess Drive in north St. Louis County, within the Eastern District of Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a blue Ford Fusion idling with its brake lights illuminated. The officers decided to investigate due to the suspicious nature of the vehicle and proximity to the shots fired. Officers contacted Fields in the passenger seat of the vehicle which was determined to have stolen license plates.

Fields exited the vehicle while repeatedly ignoring the police officer’s commands. As officers attempted to restrain him, Fields advised he had a gun in his satchel, which was strapped across his shoulder. After a struggle, officers brought Fields to the ground. They were able to secure him only after cutting a strap on the bag and forcibly removing it. They later discovered approximately 430 clear capsules containing fentanyl and two bags of white powder containing fentanyl in the satchel Fields possessed.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Zachary Bluestone.

