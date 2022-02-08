Missouri sex offender pleads guilty to sending obscene material to minors, faces 10 years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri, man who is a registered sex offender was identified in two separate investigations and pleaded guilty in federal court to sending obscene materials to minors.

Brent Deadmon, 45, of Raytown, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. Deadmon, a registered sex offender, has prior felony convictions for statutory sodomy and statutory rape, and prior misdemeanor convictions for sexual misconduct and furnishing child pornography to a minor.

By pleading guilty, Deadmon admitted that he sent obscene material – including pornographic images of himself – to two covert employees of the FBI, whom he believed were under the age of 16, who were involved in two separate and unrelated investigations.

Between March 8 and 29, Deadmon engaged in sexually explicit conversation on the FASTMEET application with a person he believed to be 14 years old, but who was an online covert employee in the FBI’s Chicago division. During those conversations, Deadmon expressed his desire in graphic terms to meet in person and have sexual contact. Deadmon provided his cell phone number and they communicated by texting from March 29 to May 1, 2021. Deadmon sent multiple pornographic images and videos of himself and others.

In a second, unrelated, investigation, Deadmon sent several pornographic images of himself and others and at least one video via the Meet24 application to a person he believed to be 15 years old, but who was an online covert employee in the FBI’s St. Louis division. In those conversations, from April 17 to June 7, 2021, Deadmon expressed an interest in meeting in person and offered to pay $500 to have sex with the purported 15-year-old and her 10-year-old sister.

On June 23, 2021, law enforcement officers located and arrested Deadmon. Officers found images of child sexual abuse on his cell phone.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the government and Deadmon mutually agree that the statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole is appropriate. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Barnes. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

