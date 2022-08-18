Missouri man pleads guilty to falsely claiming to hire ex-cons for non-profit agency

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who operates a non-profit agency has pleaded guilty in federal court to falsely claiming to employ convicted felons who were on federal court-supervised release.

Michael A. Green, 51, Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to one count of transferring a false identification document and one count of making false statements to a federal probation officer.

By pleading guilty, Green admitted that he told a federal probation officer on May 6, 2019, that Kansas City Community Source, Inc., a non-profit corporation operated by Green, had hired the probation officer’s supervisee. Kansas City Community Source purports to employ convicted felons after release from incarceration. Various individuals under court-ordered supervision reported Kansas City Community Source as their employer in order to fulfill their employment obligations. Green’s statements to the probation officer were false. The supervisee was never employed by Green or by Kansas City Community Source. Instead, Green created false pay stubs for a fee.

Green also admitted that he sold fake pay stubs to an individual for $50 each on Oct. 16, 2019. The individual wanted the fake pay stubs in order to rent an apartment. Green also sold a false Texas driver’s license to the same individual for $800.

Under federal statutes, Green is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Blackwood. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.