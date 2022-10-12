Missouri Humanities Council to host free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Humanities Council will host a free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton in partnership with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

The event will be at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus on October 19th from 1 pm to 4:45. Check-in will start at 12:45.

Doctor Arthur Mehrhoff will provide a two-part presentation on “Place and Placemaking.” There will also be group discussions and applied activities.

Participants can learn how heritage and culture can benefit their community. They can also brainstorm ways to increase engagement and better utilize the community’s assets.

Registration is required for the October 19th Cultural Heritage Workshop. Register on the Missouri Humanities website mohumanities.org or at this link.