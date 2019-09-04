Missouri Highway Patrol to conduct DWI saturation in area counties

Highway Patrol Troop B will conduct special enforcement operations this month in area counties.

Counties where driving while intoxicated saturation will be conducted include Putnam, Chariton, and Schuyler.

The goal of the special enforcement operations is to remove impaired drivers from roads. Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt says the operations allow the Patrol “to enhance efforts in reducing the number and severity of traffic crashes in Missouri.”

Anyone who suspects a motorist is driving while impaired or observes a vehicle driven in an erratic manner is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency. The Patrol’s toll-free numbers for reporting emergencies are 1-800-525-5555 or star 55 on a cell phone.

