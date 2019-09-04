Solid waste collection event to be held Daviess County

The City of Gallatin, Daviess County, and the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District B will sponsor a solid waste collection event Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Daviess County residents can dispose of special waste items banned from landfills from 9 o’clock to noon at the city dump north of Gallatin on Route MM.

Items to be accepted include tires, appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste in its original container and not leaking, paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, and pesticides. Other items to be accepted include household, rechargeable, and intact car batteries as well as cell phones and ink cartridges. A fee will be charged for some of the items.

Items that will not be accepted include waste from commercial generators and businesses, toxic or medical waste, joint compounds, empty paint cans, and mixed waste.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant funds the residential collection event near Gallatin Saturday. Questions and comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20.

