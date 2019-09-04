The Arts Alive Board of Directors elected officers Tuesday night.

Dan Maxey was elected as president, Amy Gutherie vice president, Shani Kinney secretary, and Katie Kinney as treasurer. Other Arts Alive Board members include Kim Cleeton, Cindy Guthrie, Diane Lowrey, Cheri McHargue, Jim Norris, Ann Plumb, Marlene Ralston, Phil Schlarb, Carla Still, Terry Toms, and Dan Wilford.

It was announced 62 individuals have paid $20 to become charter members of the organization recently formed to bring back the arts to Trenton and Grundy County.

The group hopes its programming can complement or incorporate some arts events already held in the area. Dan Maxey and Michael Baugher will work to develop a logo for the organization in its promotional activities and report back at the October meeting.

The public is invited to Arts Alive’s monthly meeting in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center the night of September 17th at 7 o’clock. Individuals interesting in joining the group should contact Katie Kinney at Dynamic Tax and Accounting Services to pay their $20 or call her after business hours at 654-1443.

