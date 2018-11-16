The Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture is coming back to Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach this winter with the conference set for January 10th and 11th, 2019.

“Agriculture is Missouri’s No. 1 industry, with nearly 100,000 family farms,” said Governor Mike Parson. “To prepare the next generation of Missourians who will be a part of this industry, we must unite and focus on important issues that matter to all of us, including agriculture workforce development and rural infrastructure.”

The conference is open to the public, however, registration is required and is available here. Anyone interested in receiving updates on the upcoming Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture can sign up by clicking here. General information on the conference can be obtained by visiting Agriculture.Mo.Gov/conference.