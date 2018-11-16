Audio: Missouri becoming more isolated with state’s refusal to expand Medicaid

There’s strong opposition among Missouri Republican lawmakers to expanding Medicaid, even after voters in three red states passed ballot measures to do so in the recent election.

Newly elected House Majority Speaker Pro-Tem John Wiemann of O’Fallon told Missourinet earlier this year that more states would be retreating from Medicaid expansion.

Missouri Republican lawmakers are strongly opposed to expanding Medicaid, even after voters in three red states passed ballot measures to do so in the recent election. Democratic State Representative Deb Lavender of Kirkwood thinks the action by the other states should be a signal for Missouri to place a measure on the ballot.

Lavender, who unsuccessfully tried to attach expansion to legislation in a special session this year, says she’ll continue her efforts.

Newly appointed Missouri Medicaid Director Todd Richardson, the former Republican House Speaker, says he’s focused on reforming Medicaid, not expanding the program.