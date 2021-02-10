Missouri Department of Conservation to re-open offices in Chillicothe and Saint Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will reopen its Chillicothe office and the Northwest Regional Office in Saint Joseph on February 16th after they were temporarily closed as a COVID-19 precaution. Precautions and local protocols will be observed at the offices, including face masks and physical distancing.

The staff has remained in the offices during the closure, serving the public and handling conservation issues. MDC’s conservation areas remained open for public use.

MDC regional and statewide teams assess temporary closures and reopening of regional offices, nature centers, and public contact offices. Closures come after evaluation of data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services regarding COVID-19 positivity rates and case rates.

