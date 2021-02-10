Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education to seek bids for audit; renews several employee contracts

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education took action on several items at a meeting on February 9th.

The board moved to seek bids for a financial audit for the 2021-2022 year.

Membership was renewed in the Ozarks School Benefits Association Health Insurance Consortium.

A certificate of deposit investment was approved of $150,000 for eight months at a .62% annual percentage yield with Home Exchange Bank.

In an executive session, the board offered several contracts for 2021-2023. Wade Hall was offered a principal’s contract at a salary of $58,250. He is currently the Jamesport High School/Middle School principal. Pamela Cox was offered a part-time principal’s contract at a salary of $32,650. She is currently the elementary school principal. David Probasco was offered a superintendent’s contract at a salary of $92,000. He is currently the superintendent.

