Cases of COVID-19 increase by 19 in Livingston County and one in Mercer County

The Livingston County Health Center reports two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,412.

Active cases dropped by six to 20. Fourteen of the active cases are in the community, and six are facility actives. There are seven current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 50 deaths reported for Livingston County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased by one in Mercer County, and probable cases have increased by two.

The health department reports 159 confirmed cases and 169 probable cases. Active cases went up by one to eight. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

