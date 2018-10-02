Missouri Day Festival to kick off October 18, 2018

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Missouri Day Festival will be held October 18th through 21st this year.

The festival will begin with a soup supper and opening ceremonies at the First Baptist Church of Trenton that Thursday evening. The soup supper will be from 5 to 7 o’clock, with the opening ceremonies following.

Friday there will be a baby show at the Pavilion show ring and a country dance at the North 65 Center featuring the Silverado Band, with the annual parade starting Saturday morning at 8:30.

An antique tractor show in the Orscheln parking lot, the Trenton Marching Festival at C. F. Russell Stadium and the Trenton High School gym, and an Ultimate Full Auto Experience at Black Silo Winery.

Sunday will include a performance by the Mic-O-Say Dancers at the west walkway at the fairgrounds and a car show at the Elks Lodge. Vendors will be open for business and there will be a quilt show at Wesley United Methodist Church that Friday through Sunday.

The Grundy County Museum will also be open that Saturday and Sunday.