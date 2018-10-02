Gallatin woman extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Gallatin woman charged with felony first-degree harassment was extradited to Grundy County Monday.

Forty-nine-year-old Theresa Hogan was extradited from Daviess County and posted her bond of $5,000 cash or corporate surety. Hogan is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court October 9th.

Court documents accuse Hogan of making numerous harassing messages to someone without good cause and with the purpose to cause emotional distress to that person.