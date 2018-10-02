Trenton Board of Adjustments grants four requests

Trenton’s Board of Adjustments met Monday evening to consider requests for several variances. Four public hearings were held with all requests approved.

James Smith received a 25-foot variance on the front yard setback to allow the construction of a porch and ramp at 506 Grundy Street.

Kevin and Sharon Neff receive a 10-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement for construction of a two car garage at 17-34 Skier Point.

Randall and Crystal O’Neal were approved for a 480 square foot variance on an accessory structure to allow for the construction of a garage at 706 East 6th Street.

The board of adjustments approved three separate variances requested by Tim and Laura Bland for construction of a deck on the upper story of the backside of their residence at 1242 Tinsman Avenue.

No opposition was expressed during the public hearings and no further action is required by the city.