Missouri contractor faces 24 counts of deceptive business practices for defrauding, exploiting the elderly

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office filed charges against Glenn M. Jessen, 53, for allegedly defrauding twenty-four consumers in connection with his businesses, Midwest Roofing Commercial & Residential, Inc., and Overland Roof Exchange, Inc. Jessen faces twenty-four counts of deceptive business practices in Greene County for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly Missourians.

“As Attorney General, I will uphold the laws as written and defend innocent Missourians from being ripped off,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the work done by our Consumer Protection Unit every day to protect Missourians, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to safeguard against deceptive business practices.”

The charges allege that Jessen’s businesses falsely promised to replace roofs, gutters, and siding for consumers’ residences in exchange for upfront payments, however, once paid, Jessen abandoned the projects after failing to complete the promised services for three consumers and failing to provide any services for the remaining twenty-one consumers. Fifteen victims of this fraud were elderly. The consumers’ aggregate losses total $148,336.44.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Steven Reed. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at the Missouri Attorney General’s website.