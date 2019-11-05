Missouri college student dead, another student arrested in on-campus shooting

State News November 5, 2019November 5, 2019 Alisa Nelson
Deadly Shooting

A University of Central Missouri college student in western Missouri’s Warrensburg has died from getting shot Monday afternoon at an on-campus apartment building. The school’s Twitter page says campus police responded to a report Monday afternoon of a gun accidentally firing.

Stephon Abron of eastern Missouri’s St. Charles was killed. Jeremy Manley is accused of involuntary manslaughter and has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges have not been filed at the time of this report.

The university is offering assistance through the counseling center to students and the Employee Assistance Program for workers.

