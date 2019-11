Riding for Our Veterans will hold a benefit Chili Cook-Off and Auction Saturday.

Cook-off judging will begin at the Chillicothe VFW/American Legion at 5:30 that evening, and the soup supper will start at 6 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted, and take out orders will be available and the auction will follow the supper.

Anyone wanting to participate in Saturday’s chili cook-off at Chillicothe or donate an item for the auction should call Riding for Our Veterans at 660-322-2728.

