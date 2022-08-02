Missouri business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The owner of a Missouri business pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion.

Jason Rigoli, 42, of Peculiar, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of tax evasion.

Rigoli, who has owned and operated Granite Construction Services, LLC, since 2006, admitted that he has not filed a federal personal, business, or employment tax return since at least 2013. Rigoli also failed to pay state income taxes, state employment taxes, workers’ compensation taxes, and unemployment taxes.

As part of his scheme, Rigoli used his business bank accounts for all his personal expenses. Rigoli used the proceeds of his tax fraud to pay for travel, restaurant meals, and liquor.

Rigoli falsely told IRS agents that he always paid his employees by check. Rigoli also falsely told IRS agents that he paid his employees “by 1099,” when in fact, Rigoli often paid employees with cash and filed no Forms W-2 or Forms 1099 for his employees.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Rigoli must pay restitution to the IRS in the amount to be determined by the court at sentencing. Rigoli must pay $10,188 in restitution for unpaid employment taxes. The government may argue at the time of sentencing that the attempted loss from Rigoli’s criminal scheme totaled $250,000 to $550,000.

Under federal statutes, Rigoli is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen D. Mahoney. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.